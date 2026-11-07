Philippine beauty queen Katrina Anne Johnson is ready to make her mark on the international stage as she embarks on her journey to the 64th Miss International pageant in Japan.

Radiating elegance and confidence, the Filipina representative made a striking appearance in a traditional Filipiniana ensemble featuring an intricately embroidered cream blouse and a flowing red skirt, complemented by her Philippines sash.

Holding a miniature Philippine flag and waving to supporters, Katrina proudly showcased her Filipino heritage as she prepared for another exciting chapter in her pageant career.

Her arrival comes ahead of the Miss International 2026 coronation night on 25 November, when delegates from around the world will compete for the prestigious crown.

With her graceful presence and determination, Katrina hopes to bring pride to the Philippines and continue the country's remarkable legacy in the international beauty pageant arena.