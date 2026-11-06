Police arrested two women and seized about 863 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P5,868,400, in a buy-bust operation in Dagupan City, Pangasinan at around 11:30 p.m. on 5 November.

The operation was led by the Dagupan City Police Office’s City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, with the City Intelligence Unit, Police Station 2 and the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1. It was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1.

The suspects were identified as a 37-year-old woman who lives in Mangaldan, Pangasinan, and a 49-year-old unemployed widow from Lingayen. Police classified both as high-value individuals.

Authorities said they recovered seven packages containing suspected shabu: two heat-sealed sachets, four knot-tied bags and one additional heat-sealed sachet. They also seized a digital weighing scale, two mobile phones, three bags, and the marked and boodle money used in the operation.

The 37-year-old suspect’s two-year-old daughter was at the scene. Police said officers safeguarded the child and turned her over to the Women and Children Protection Desk at Police Station 2 for care and coordination with social welfare authorities.

Police said the operation used body-worn cameras and alternative recording devices. The seized items were marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspects and required witnesses.

The suspects underwent medical examinations at the Region 1 Medical Center before being brought to the Dagupan City Police Office for documentation and proper disposition. Police said charges are being prepared for alleged violations of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.