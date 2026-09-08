NAGA CITY – A 43-year-old woman yielded more than P170,000 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) after she was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Paracale town in Camarines Norte Monday night, 7 September.
The Paracale police said in a report that “Alma” was arrested after she tried to sell illegal drugs to an undercover agent at around 11:10 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion Norte.
Seized from her was 25.46 gram of suspected shabu inside heat-sealed plastic sachets. Report said the illegal drugs were valued at P173,128.
The suspect was taken into custody and will be facing a charge for Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”