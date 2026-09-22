Police said the operation resulted in the recovery of one heat-sealed transparent sachet containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 1.36 grams and an estimated street drug price of P6,800.

Two additional heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu, with a combined estimated weight of 2 grams, were also recovered from Cainglit, according to police.

Authorities also recovered the buy-bust money, boodle money, a P20 bill, a brown pouch and a red lighter.

Police said the inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, in accordance with the law.

The operation was also documented using two alternative recording devices, as required under the law.

The suspects are set to face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.