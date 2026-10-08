The rocket carried 15 satellites, including five NEONSAT microsatellites and 10 CubeSats for experiments involving pharmaceuticals, industrial components, space radiation and Earth’s magnetic field.

PhilSA said the first projected drop zone is about 387 nautical miles from Santa Ana, Cagayan and 391 nautical miles from Babuyan Island.

The second is about 213 nautical miles from Boston, Davao Oriental; 214 nautical miles from Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; 216 nautical miles from Suluan Island, Eastern Samar; and 232 nautical miles from San Policarpo, Eastern Samar.

While unburned debris such as boosters and fairings are not expected to fall on land or populated areas, PhilSA said they could pose risks to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels passing through the projected zones.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts,” PhilSA said.

The agency added that the uncontrolled re-entry of the rocket’s upper stages could not yet be ruled out.

PhilSA warned the public against retrieving or approaching suspected debris as it could contain toxic substances such as residual rocket fuel.

Anyone who spots suspected rocket debris was advised to immediately inform local authorities.

PhilSA said increasing global launch activity has heightened concerns over debris from rocket staging and uncontrolled re-entry, which can pose risks to spacecraft, aviation and people on the ground.

The agency said the Philippines is also inviting international partners to explore coordinated regional protocols to better protect space assets and communities.