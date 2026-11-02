The Philippines will host banking leaders from across Southeast Asia on 12 to 14 November as the region examines how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming financial services and how banks can balance innovation with security and public trust.

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) will host the 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting at Makati Shangri-La, Manila, under the theme “AI-Driven Banking in ASEAN: Securing Our Future Together.”

This marks the third time the Philippines has hosted the regional gathering, following the 34th meeting in Cebu in September 2004 and the 44th meeting in November 2014.

While previous meetings focused on regional economic opportunities and financial integration, this year’s discussions will center on AI adoption and the challenges accompanying the digital transformation of banking.

Financial institutions are increasingly exploring AI applications to improve customer service, streamline operations, detect fraud and strengthen risk assessment. However, wider adoption also raises concerns involving data privacy, cybersecurity, accountability and the governance of automated systems.

The meeting is expected to provide a platform for banking leaders to exchange perspectives on these challenges and explore ways to ensure technological advances benefit customers and businesses without compromising the reliability of financial services.

The gathering is held under the ASEAN Bankers Association (ABA), which brings together banking associations from 11 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.

Through the ABA, member associations promote regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing on developments affecting the financial sector.