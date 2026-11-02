Five arrested in Lucena drug stings

Police conduct three buy-bust operations on All Saints’ Day

Sachets containing suspected shabu and other items documented by the Lucena City Police Station following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ibabang Iyam on 1 November 2026. Police reported arresting five people in three separate operations across the city that day.

LUCENA CITY — Five people were arrested in three separate drug buy-bust operations in this city on 1 November, according to the Lucena City Police Station.

Police said two men were arrested in Barangay Ibabang Iyam at around 2 p.m., followed by a woman in Barangay Dalahican at about 7 p.m.

Two more men were arrested in Barangay 8 at around 11 p.m., bringing the day’s total to five.

Officers recovered plastic sachets containing suspected shabu during the operations, police said. The supplied report did not specify the total weight or estimated value of the substances seized.

The five suspects were placed in police custody while authorities prepared complaints against them.