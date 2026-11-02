Two jeepney operators in Cebu City are facing possible administrative fines after their drivers allegedly refused to pick up commuters under the government's free ride program, leaving passengers stranded during rush hour.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to issue show-cause orders against JP and Sons Transport Group Inc. and Aleja Fua Rent a Car Corp. after reports said their jeepneys bypassed waiting passengers in Mabolo, Cebu City.

In separate orders dated 31 October, the LTFRB Regional Office VII said the operators' alleged refusal to accommodate passengers could violate public transport regulations.

Also read METRO Jeepney operators seek tighter transport rules as competition eats into earnings Jeepney operators are urging the government to enforce stricter transport regulations and provide sustained assistance for modernization,…

"The act of refusing to convey passengers without just cause by a public utility vehicle, especially while participating in the government's Libreng Sakay (Free Ride) program, constitutes Refusal to Render Public Service / Refusal to Convey Passengers under existing LTFRB Rules and Regulations and Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01," the LTFRB said in its show cause order against JP and Sons.

The agency cited public complaints and viral reports showing a modernized jeepney operated by JP and Sons allegedly refusing to pick up passengers along the 01K route connecting Urgello Street and Mabolo.

Another jeepney bearing plate number NLF9745, operated by Aleja Fua, was likewise reported to have bypassed commuters waiting at a designated bus stop in Mabolo despite growing passenger demand.

Both vehicles were participating in the government's Libreng Sakay program, which provides free transportation to commuters.

The LTFRB ordered both operators to submit verified written explanations within five working days of receiving their respective orders to justify why administrative fines should not be imposed.

They were also directed to provide updated vehicle registration documents, valid certificates of public convenience or permits, passenger insurance policies, and employment records of the drivers involved.

The operators and their drivers must appear at a formal hearing on 12 November at 11 a.m. at the LTFRB Regional Office VII in Cebu City.