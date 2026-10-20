Driver’s of the traditional jeepney’s seen preparing their jeep while waiting for their designated trips, in a terminal in Quezon City last 11 March 2026.

Jeepney operators are urging the government to enforce stricter transport regulations and provide sustained assistance for modernization, saying competition from motorcycle taxis, transport network vehicle services (TNVS) and electric tricycles is eroding their earnings while they struggle to pay for modernized units.

Obet Martin, president of Pasang Masda, and Melencio Caboy Vargas, president of the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), said operators who invested in modern jeepneys are struggling to compete with other transport services while meeting loan payments and rising operating costs.

“Ang gusto ko ng support, dapat may modern sa isang lugar, dapat yung mga tricycle na dapat hindi tumakbo diyan, na ang kompetensya namin, dapat wala diyan para makahulog kami,” said Vargas.

Martin, who said he had spent nearly 55 years in the transport industry, cited motorcycle taxis, TNVS and electric tricycles as additional sources of competition, particularly on roads with limited space.

He questioned the operation of electric tricycles on national roads, saying some units distributed by local governments under livelihood programs had begun serving routes traditionally used by jeepneys.

“Dapat din disiplinahin nilang kanilang hanay,” he said, calling for stricter enforcement among alternative transport operators.

Under existing MMDA rules, tricycles and other specified light vehicles are restricted from operating on designated major roads in Metro Manila. Martin urged authorities to ensure that these restrictions are observed.

Pandemic, fuel costs compound industry woes

The operators' concerns come as the government's Public Transport Modernization Program continues to face questions over affordability, financing and support for affected drivers.

A Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department paper published in October 2026 identified the high cost of modern jeepneys, difficulty meeting loan obligations and inadequate assistance for displaced drivers among the program's unresolved problems.

In September, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced an assistance program providing eligible transport service entities with up to P20,000 per modern jeepney per month for as many as three months to help cover amortizations and operating expenses.

Martin and Vargas nevertheless said sustained support and effective regulation were necessary to keep operators financially viable.

The pandemic had already weakened the industry, Martin said, as prolonged disruptions forced some operators to sell their vehicles or abandon their businesses.

“Marami nang operator na nasiraan ng loob. Nagbenta na ng mga unit, iniwan na ang mga jeep,” Martin said, describing the impact of the pandemic on the industry.

Citing records from the LTFRB, he said the number of legitimate jeepney franchise holders in Metro Manila had declined from 65 to about 35.

He said operators continued to face competition, weather-related disruptions and rising fuel costs. Diesel prices had reached about P90 per liter, compared with P45 to P50 previously, he said.