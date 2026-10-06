BATANGAS — A 67-year-old man was found floating in a river in Lian, Batangas, hours after he went out to catch small shrimp, police said.
The victim was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. on 5 October in the river in Barangay San Diego, near Barangay Bungahan.
According to the Lian Municipal Police Station, the man left his residence at around 9 a.m. and proceeded to the coastal waters of Barangay San Diego to fish for small shrimp.
A fisherman who saw the victim floating sought assistance, prompting responding police personnel to proceed to the area.
The victim was transported to Apacible Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Jerome Dela Trinidad.
Police said no foul play was noted during the initial investigation.
The incident was reported to the Lian police at around 6:10 p.m. the same day.
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