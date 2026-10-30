P17.4M worth of kush seized at NAIA

Authorities arrested a 62-year-old American and seized approximately 17.4 kilograms of suspected marijuana kush worth P17.46 million during an interdiction operation at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported Friday, 30 October.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Henry,” arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, and was intercepted at the airport's customs secondary inspection area Thursday, 29 October.

At around 8:35 p.m., members of the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) discovered 15 vacuum-sealed plastic pouches concealed inside aluminum packaging and other materials in two pieces of luggage.

The pouches contained approximately 17,464 grams of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana kush, with an estimated standard drug price of P17.46 million.

The operation involved personnel from PDEA's National Capital Region office, Bureau of Customs-Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, PNP Aviation Security Group, Airport Police Department, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration and Office for Transportation Security.

Authorities conducted an inventory and documentation of the seized substances in the presence of required witnesses.

The suspected drugs will be submitted to the PDEA Laboratory Service for forensic examination.