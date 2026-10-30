Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has deployed the country's first 34.5-kilovolt (kV) mobile switchgear to minimize power interruptions during substation upgrades and emergencies.

The Manuel V. Pangilinan-led utility said Friday the portable system would allow it to replace critical equipment while maintaining electricity supply to businesses and other customers.

The trailer-mounted switchgear is currently deployed at the Sun Valley Substation in Parañaque City, where it temporarily serves three feeders while the existing 34.5-kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) No. 1 undergoes replacement.

Unlike fixed substation equipment, the mobile system can be transferred to other locations, reducing the risk of prolonged service interruptions during maintenance and emergency repairs.

“Our priority is to maintain reliable power service to our customers, even as we upgrade and modernize our facilities. With this mobile switchgear, we can carry out critical equipment replacements while minimizing service disruptions.

More importantly, we can deploy it to other locations where it is needed, allowing more customers to benefit from this investment,” Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Engr. Froilan J. Savet said.

Equipped with one bus-tie, three feeder breakers, and protective equipment, the system provides temporary power distribution support when existing facilities are taken out of service.