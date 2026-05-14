MORE Power eyes 3-year rollout of unmanned substations

Leveraging MORE’s services with SCADA and automation

“In other places, SCADA and automation are already in use. Advanced technology exists, so why not leverage it, especially with MORE Power here to deliver the same high-quality services to consumers?” Substation Projects manager engineer Mark Anthony Molano said.

MORE Power said Intelligent Electronic Devices allow real-time monitoring of load flow, voltage levels, and equipment condition. The system can also automatically detect faults, isolate problems and restore power within seconds.

Digital brain

The company added that the SCADA system serves as a “digital brain” for the grid by supporting predictive maintenance and data-based forecasting to help prevent overloads.

MORE Power said the unmanned setup also improves worker safety by reducing exposure to high-voltage areas while enabling 24/7 monitoring.

Despite remote operations, the company said security is maintained through round-the-clock on-site guards.