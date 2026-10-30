Marcos pledges continued support for BARMM during Parliament visit
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliament can count on his administration for utmost support, especially in terms of its autonomy and in upholding democratic institutions.
“On the part of the National Government, we will continue to expand economic opportunities for Mindanao as the Bangsamoro enters this new important chapter,” President Marcos said in his attendance at the BARMM Parliament held at the Session Hall, Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex, Bangsamoro Government Center Compound, Cotabato City.
“We stand ready to work with the government formally constituted by this newly elected Parliament,” President Marcos said.
The day formally ends the seven-year transition under the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and marks the beginning of the region’s first regular parliamentary government, President Marcos said.
“Truly, this is a victory for our Bangsamoro brethren. It is a victory for Mindanao. It is a victory for the entire Filipino nation,” the President said.
Choosing peace
The President said that few have worked harder for peace than the Bangsamoro people, even in the hardest years. “You chose peace guided by your faith and your trust in God,” the President said.
Meanwhile, the President honored the families and leaders who contributed to the struggles for peace.
“We also honor the leaders from every side of the table who listened to one another. Because their efforts paved the way for the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, the Bangsamoro Organic Law, and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority,” the Chief Executive added.
The President then urged the Bangsamoro people to be optimistic and realistic about what comes next.
President Marcos noted that winning the right to govern was a significant achievement, and that the successful conduct of the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections was another historic step forward.
However, the President said that now comes the hardest part, which is the operationalization of an effective parliamentary government that will sustain the gains of peace and guide the Bangsamoro’s development in the years ahead.
During the meeting, the Parliament held its first session, with 80 elected Members of Parliament beginning the process of organizing the first regular Bangsamoro Parliament.
The members is set to elect the Chief Minister and Speaker, who will lead the executive branch and the Cabinet alongside two Deputy Chief Ministers.
"A stable government means enacting laws and delivering programs and services responsive to the needs of the Bangsamoro people," the President said. "It also means using public resources efficiently and transparently to create economic opportunities and strengthen regional development."
The President then urged the Members of this Parliament to “Never forget the struggle your people have endured. Serve with humility. Carry the hopes of many generations and honor their sacrifices through good governance.”