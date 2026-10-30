Marcos pledges continued support for BARMM during Parliament visit

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliament can count on his administration for utmost support, especially in terms of its autonomy and in upholding democratic institutions.



“On the part of the National Government, we will continue to expand economic opportunities for Mindanao as the Bangsamoro enters this new important chapter,” President Marcos said in his attendance at the BARMM Parliament held at the Session Hall, Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex, Bangsamoro Government Center Compound, Cotabato City.



“We stand ready to work with the government formally constituted by this newly elected Parliament,” President Marcos said.



The day formally ends the seven-year transition under the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and marks the beginning of the region’s first regular parliamentary government, President Marcos said.



“Truly, this is a victory for our Bangsamoro brethren. It is a victory for Mindanao. It is a victory for the entire Filipino nation,” the President said.



Choosing peace



The President said that few have worked harder for peace than the Bangsamoro people, even in the hardest years. “You chose peace guided by your faith and your trust in God,” the President said.



Meanwhile, the President honored the families and leaders who contributed to the struggles for peace.



“We also honor the leaders from every side of the table who listened to one another. Because their efforts paved the way for the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, the Bangsamoro Organic Law, and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority,” the Chief Executive added.