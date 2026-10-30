Cerdaña to DOJ: Expedite Quiboloy extradition to US

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has to expedite the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in order to afford his alleged victims the justice they had long searched for, a lawmaker said.

Akbayan Party-List Rep. Perci Cendaña revived his call for Quiboloy to be handed over to the authorities from the United States where he is currently facing an arrest warrant linked to alleged sex trafficking activities.

Cendaña made the plea on Friday, as he formally submitted his counter-affidavit to the libel and cyberlibel complaints filed against him and other lawmakers by the religious leader at the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.

“I hope the DOJ can decide on the extradition of Pastor Apolo Quiboloy in the soonest possible time so that his alleged victims could begin their long walk to justice,” the lawmaker told reporters.

Cendaña mentioned that he had repeatedly questioned the DOJ on the matter through hearings in the lower chamber and was told that the request was still under review.

As for his response to the complaints that were filed, Cendaña said that he had included the testimonies of Quiboloy’s alleged victims that were made during the Senate’s inquiry into the issue in order to prove that he had never made any libelous remarks.

The lawmaker said that he viewed the complaints as an attempt to silence critics and those who call out individuals for their actions in an attempt to seek justice for victims that were affected.

“This is part of the job, but in the end, we need to protect the victims, the alleged victims of Pastor Apolo Quiboloy. We are ready to face this case,” he said.

Aside from Cendaña, also included in the complaints were Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima and Senator Risa Hontiveros.

On 11 September, Quiboloy who was represented by his counsel Atty. Ferdinand Topacio filed the complaints before the Pasig Prosecutor’s Office.

Topacio stressed that his client maintained the presumption of innocence and that the insinuations of the three lawmakers were tantamount to a violation of the sub judice rule.

The lawyer argued that Cendaña, De Lima, and Hontiveros had spoken in a manner that presumed that Quiboloy was already convicted of the charges filed against him at the Pasig Regional Trial Court for alleged human trafficking.

“We cannot know where those accusations came from because this is sub judice and is still being tried in Pasig,” Topacio explained.

“There is no judgment here. There is no conviction. And this is still being tried,” he added.