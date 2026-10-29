BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio is offering electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to motorists traveling during the Undas long weekend as families prepare to visit their departed loved ones.

The charging facilities allow EV owners to recharge their vehicles while dining, shopping or resting at the mall before continuing their journeys.

SM Supermalls said its properties could also serve as stopover points for motorists seeking rest and refreshments during the holiday travel period.

Frequent traveler Doddie Diño Jr. said the availability of EV charging stations makes long-distance trips more convenient, allowing drivers to attend to other activities while their vehicles recharge.

Motorists using electric vehicles are advised to check charging station availability before departure, particularly as holiday travel demand increases.

Meanwhile, travelers heading to the provinces or visiting cemeteries are reminded to inspect their vehicles, monitor traffic conditions and plan their routes.

Drivers are also encouraged to schedule regular rest stops to avoid fatigue during long journeys.