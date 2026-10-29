Regulatory backbone for nuke power underway

The Philippines is moving to tighten nuclear safety oversight and establish clearer rules for investors as it races to bring its first 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power capacity online by 2032.

The Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development–Nuclear Energy Agency, said it will convene international regulators and technical experts in Manila from 4 to 6 November to strengthen the country's capacity to license, inspect, and oversee nuclear power projects.

The workshop is expected to help address regulatory and institutional gaps that could delay nuclear investments and project approvals.

“As we consider nuclear power as part of our future energy mix, we must ensure that the institutions responsible for regulating it have the independence, technical expertise, and capacity to protect public safety. Building a credible regulatory framework is essential to responsible nuclear energy development and to earning public confidence,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the government targets 1,200 MW of nuclear capacity by 2032, increasing to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 MW by 2050.

The workshop will focus on strengthening PhilAtom, the country's newly established nuclear regulator, by drawing on international practices in licensing, safety inspections, compliance monitoring, and emergency preparedness.