President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved an additional 280,000 metric tons of corn imports to stabilize animal feed prices and prevent increases in pork and poultry prices amid the threat of a severe El Niño.

Under Executive Order No. 129, the government increased the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) for corn imports from 220,000 metric tons to 500,000 metric tons for 2026.

The move comes as the country faces a projected yellow corn supply deficit of 1.422 million metric tons from March to December, driven by limited domestic production, rising agricultural costs and weather-related risks.

Speaking at a briefing in Malaybalay, Bukidnon, on Thursday, 29 October, Palace press officer Claire Castro said the additional imports would help cushion the impact of a potential corn shortage on livestock and poultry producers.

“The increase is intended to address the anticipated shortage in corn supply, stabilize the price of feeds for livestock and poultry, and prevent the increase in the price of pork and poultry products,” Castro said.

Corn is a major ingredient in animal feeds, and supply shortages could raise production costs for hog and poultry raisers, potentially pushing up retail meat prices.

“Among the reasons for this are limited local production, increased farming and transportation costs, and weather hazards including Super El Niño. As a result, an additional 280,000 metric tons of corn may be imported as a temporary supplement to local supply,” Castro said.

The additional import allocation is intended for qualified feed millers, manufacturers, farmers, cooperatives and associations producing feeds for their livestock and poultry operations.

The Department of Agriculture has said the expanded quota is a temporary measure to supplement domestic production, with imports expected to help address supply shortages during the lean season.

The MAV Management Committee has been directed to issue implementing guidelines within 30 days of the order's effectivity to ensure the fair and transparent allocation of the additional imports.

The government had earlier delayed approval of the quota increase over concerns that additional imports during the harvest season could affect local corn farmers.