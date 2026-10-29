AUB posts P9.4-billion income in first nine months

Asia United Bank Corp. (AUB) reported net income of P9.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 0.3 percent from the same period last year, as higher interest income and loan growth offset weaker trading gains, the bank said in a Thursday disclosure.

AUB posted a return on equity of 18 percent and a return on assets of 2.9 percent for the period.

Net interest income rose 14.5 percent year-on-year to P15.5 billion, helped by a 10.2 percent decline in interest expenses. Net interest margin widened to 5.1 percent.

Fee-based income from consumer touchpoints and digital platforms, including HelloMoney, AUB PayMate, credit cards and branch transactions, increased 14.5 percent to P1.5 billion.

Total other operating income stood at P2.5 billion, reflecting a net loss of P11.8 million from trading and securities, compared with gains of P1.37 billion a year earlier.

Operating expenses grew 7.2 percent to P6.1 billion, bringing the bank’s cost-to-income ratio to 33.1 percent. AUB said it continued to invest in digital transformation while maintaining cost discipline.

Total assets increased 3.9 percent year-on-year to P433.4 billion as of September, while gross loans grew 13.8 percent to P292.3 billion on demand from corporate and consumer borrowers.

The bank’s nonperforming loan ratio stood at 0.56 percent, with an NPL coverage ratio of 95 percent.

Total deposit liabilities rose 2.5 percent to P344.7 billion. Current and savings accounts accounted for 76 percent of deposits, providing the bank with a base of lower-cost funding.

Total equity increased 11.6 percent to P73.3 billion. AUB ended September with a capital adequacy ratio of 19.12 percent and a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 18.29 percent, both above the regulatory requirements set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

AUB President Manuel A. Gomez said the bank’s earnings and planned capital increase would help it sustain profitability and support clients despite economic uncertainties.