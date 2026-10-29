Bus operators Victory Liner Inc. and Ohayami Trans risk losing their operating franchises after transport regulators uncovered substandard passenger facilities at their Manila terminals ahead of the Undas travel rush.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued separate show cause orders on 28 October, directing both companies to explain why the LTFRB should not suspend, cancel, or revoke their Certificates of Public Convenience for violations of minimum terminal standards.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said inspectors found that Ohayami's terminal lacked a toilet bowl, while Victory Liner's restrooms had no water supply, raising concerns over sanitation and passenger comfort as thousands of Filipinos prepare to travel for the holidays.

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The findings put both operators under regulatory scrutiny, as inadequate terminal maintenance could threaten their authority to operate bus services.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon earlier inspected the terminals following to ensure safe and comfortable travel during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

At Ohayami's terminal along Fajardo Street, corner Lacson Street in Sampaloc, Manila, inspectors flagged deficiencies involving restrooms, poor ventilation, insufficient waiting space, and inadequate seating with backrests.

The terminal also lacked designated resting areas for drivers and conductors, while roofing and covered spaces were found insufficient.

Victory Liner, meanwhile, was cited for inadequate restroom water supply, insufficient passenger waiting space, and inadequate seating with backrests at its terminal along M. Earnshaw Street in Sampaloc.

The deficiencies fall under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2017-030, which prescribes minimum standards for off-street terminals.

For bus companies, the enforcement action underscores that franchise compliance extends beyond maintaining roadworthy vehicles to providing adequate facilities for passengers and transport personnel.

Both operators have been summoned to a virtual hearing on November 5 at 2 p.m. to explain the violations and justify why sanctions should not be imposed.

The LTFRB warned that failure to appear and submit a written explanation would be treated as a waiver of their right to be heard and could result in a P5,000 penalty.