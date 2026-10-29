Marikina to vaccinate, neuter stray animals ahead of Undas

The Marikina City government is preparing for Undas 2026 by deploying personnel from the Marikina Animal Rescue and Shelter Office (MARSO) to cemeteries to vaccinate and spay or neuter stray dogs and cats ahead of 1 November.

According to MARSO, personnel are currently inspecting cemeteries across the city to locate stray animals.

Aside from vaccinating the animals against rabies, the office is assessing whether they qualify for the city’s free spay and neuter program.

All stray dogs and cats found inside and around cemeteries are being listed for possible spaying or neutering, subject to veterinary assessment.