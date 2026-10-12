Marikina begins early cemetery preparations for UNDAS

Ahead of the observance of this year's All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the Marikina City government has begun preparing cemeteries to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the areas where families will gather to remember their departed loved ones.

On Monday, 12 October, Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro mobilized the Ligtas na Undas Task Force, comprised of various local government offices and departments, to begin cleaning and clearing operations in the city’s cemeteries, particularly those that are expected to draw crowds during Undas.

The mayor ordered the clearing of all pathways, entrances, and exits in and out of the vicinity of the cemeteries to facilitate ease of passage by visitors and to ensure ambulances and other emergency vehicles have access when needed.

Teodoro also tasked the Ligtas na Undas 2026 task force with preparing a deployment plan to maintain peace and order during visitation hours, with provisions for security, traffic and crowd management, and medical and emergency assistance.

The major cemeteries in the city include Loyola Memorial Park, Barangka Municipal Cemetery, Aglipay Cemetery, Holy Child Cemetery, Our Lady of the Abandoned Cemetery, and St. Paul of the Cross Parish Columbarium.

Teodoro shared that an inventory of remains and identity tracking are underway at Barangka Cemetery in preparation for a planned major renovation of the site.

She instructed personnel to match burial records with the names of those interred and the locations of their graves, document every step, and maintain clear communication with families.

Should exhumation or transfer of remains become necessary, Teodoro directed personnel to complete the required procedures and secure the necessary permissions before proceeding.