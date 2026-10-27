Philippine companies are strengthening corporate governance practices to sustain investor confidence, protect business partnerships, and support long-term growth amid increasing demands for transparency and accountability.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ayala Corp. said strong governance guides how it manages resources, evaluates investment opportunities, and expands businesses that respond to consumer needs.

“At Ayala, culture is set at the very top. Our principal shareholders, independent directors, and business leaders share the responsibility for upholding good governance across the Group. We do not take this recognition for granted. Whatever our history, we must earn our stakeholders’ trust every day,” Ayala President and CEO Bong Consing said.

The conglomerate secured the highest five-arrow distinction from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) for the second consecutive year under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

Nine other Ayala companies were recognized, including Globe Telecom and Bank of the Philippine Islands, which also received five Golden Arrows. Globe entered the Hall of Fame after earning the distinction for five consecutive years.

ACEN and Ayala Land received four Golden Arrows each, while Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc., AREIT and AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. secured three. ENEX received one Golden Arrow, while BPI AIA earned three under the insurance category.

Meanwhile, D&L Industries said it is strengthening governance practices to maintain customer trust, reinforce business relationships, and create long-term shareholder value.

The listed manufacturer secured three Golden Arrows for the second consecutive year, marking its seventh straight year of recognition.

“Earning this back-to-back award reaffirms the collective efforts of everyone in our company to consistently elevate how we operate our business, how we protect the trust of our customers and business partners, and how we create long-term value for our shareholders.

D&L will always put good governance built on integrity, transparency, and accountability at the center of sustainable growth,” D&L President and CEO Alvin Lao said.

The ACGS evaluates companies based on shareholder rights, disclosure and transparency, board responsibilities, and sustainability and resilience.