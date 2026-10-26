Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) earned four Golden Arrows at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards, recognizing its continued commitment to corporate governance standards.

The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) presented the award at Makati Shangri-La. Two other Aboitiz Group companies were also recognized, with Union Bank of the Philippines receiving four Golden Arrows and Aboitiz Power Corp. earning three.

The annual awards recognize publicly listed companies that meet governance benchmarks under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, which assesses shareholder rights, corporate disclosures, risk management and board oversight.

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The 2026 awards were based on the 2025 assessment, covering governance practices and disclosures related to 2024 operations. The evaluation placed greater emphasis on sustainability, business resilience, shareholder protection and board responsibilities.

AEV President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said the group’s people-first approach is central to responsible leadership and stakeholder trust.

“For us at Aboitiz, good governance always starts with putting people first. It means listening to all our stakeholders, understanding their needs, and making decisions that consider their interests. Strong governance is not about what we write in our policies. It’s about the decisions we make and how we conduct ourselves every day,” Aboitiz said.

ICD Executive Director Mardi Mapa-Suplido emphasized the role of governance in building stronger businesses.

“Good governance is not just about compliance. It is about creating value,” Mapa-Suplido said.

She said transparency, accountability, effective board oversight and stakeholder protection can strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable growth.