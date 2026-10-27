2 arrested over P16-M Muntinlupa robbery; 7 remain at large

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the P16-million Muntinlupa warehouse robbery, while police continue to hunt for seven others. Learn how investigators used CCTV footage and intelligence-sharing to crack the case.

Two suspected robbers have been arrested in separate police operations in Rizal and Pampanga following the theft of P16 million worth of valuables from a clothing warehouse in Muntinlupa City, authorities said Tuesday.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said investigators tracked down the suspects through closed-circuit television footage, GPS information and intelligence-sharing among police units, nearly four weeks after nine men allegedly robbed the warehouse in Barangay Putatan.

“May dalawa na tayong naaresto, at patuloy nating tinutugis ang pitong iba pa upang maiharap sila sa batas,” SPD Director Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor said.

Police identified the arrested suspects only as alias “Apher,” 35, an unemployed Taguig City resident, and alias “Jeff,” 27, a businessman also residing in Taguig.

Apher was apprehended in Tanay, Rizal, where authorities seized two vehicles believed to have been used in the robbery. Jeff was arrested in a separate follow-up operation in Pampanga.

Police also recovered some of the victims' belongings but did not specify which items were retrieved or their estimated value.

The robbery occurred around 3 a.m. on October 1, shortly after warehouse owner alias “Katkat” and five companions returned from Tagaytay City.

According to investigators, nine suspects allegedly entered the warehouse alongside the victims and took jewelry, cellular phones, wristwatches and other valuables with a combined estimated value of P16 million.

The warehouse also served as the victims' residence.

Investigators have filed a robbery complaint before the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office against the suspects.