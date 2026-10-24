PNP files robbery charges over P16.77-million Muntinlupa warehouse theft

Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) methodically pieced together a trail of evidence leading to the filing of robbery charges against nine individuals in connection with the theft of valuables worth P16.77 million from a boutique warehouse in Muntinlupa City.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Saturday that seven of the nine individuals had been identified. Two have been arrested, while five remain at large. Two other individuals involved in the incident have yet to be identified and are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The incident happened on 1 October 2026 at a warehouse in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, where the perpetrators allegedly took assorted jewelry, two vaults containing valuables, and several electronic devices.

Rather than relying on a single lead, investigators examined several pieces of information gathered during the case buildup, including CCTV footage, vehicle and GPS tracking, witness accounts, recovered items, and positive identification by complainants.

Follow-up operations led to the arrest of two identified suspects in separate operations. One was arrested in Tanay, Rizal, inside a Toyota Avanza allegedly used in the robbery. The other was located during a follow-up operation and brought to Muntinlupa City, where he was positively identified by the complainant and subsequently arrested.

Police also recovered a vehicle and other items relevant to the investigation for documentation and further examination.

The investigation subsequently established leads linking other suspects to the incident. Their identities were further supported by statements from complainants and CCTV footage obtained during the continuing police operation.

A robbery complaint was filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office, while police continue efforts to locate the five identified suspects who remain at large and establish the identities of the two unidentified individuals.

Nartatez said the case reflects the value of persistent follow-up and careful investigation.

“Hindi natatapos ang trabaho sa unang report. We follow the leads, check the facts, and put the pieces together until the evidence gives us a clear picture. Sa kasong ito, every detail mattered—from the CCTV footage and vehicle movements to the statements of witnesses. That is the kind of police work we expect: maingat, patas, at may paninindigan,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief emphasized that the PNP would continue to pursue the case through lawful investigation and proper coordination with prosecutors while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons involved.

The development forms part of the PNP’s continuing implementation of its Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which strengthens police response, investigation, coordination, and follow-through in cases brought to the attention of law enforcement.

The operation also reflects the administration’s continuing effort under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen public safety and ensure that police services remain responsive to community concerns.

The PNP encouraged the public to immediately report information that may assist ongoing investigations and to rely on verified information from proper authorities, particularly while cases remain under investigation and prosecution.