SM City Baliwag unveils whimsical Christmas centerpiece

Whimsical giant hot air balloons, fluffy clouds, and candy-colored accents that create a cheerful, dreamlike setting were unveiled as SM City Baliwag welcomed the holiday season in Bulacan on 24 October 2026.

According to Public Relations Manager Nica Baldeo Cunan, the grand unveiling of the much-awaited Christmas centerpiece sets the stage for festive displays, family gatherings, and shared celebrations that bring communities together.

With the theme “Sparkle Every Holiday Moment,” the display features a stunning 30-foot Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments and dazzling lights, creating a festive spectacle that captures the joy, wonder, and magic of the season.