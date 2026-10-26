DOLE, LinkedIn explore partnership to expand job opportunities

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and professional networking platform LinkedIn are exploring areas of collaboration to expand employment opportunities for Filipino workers.

DOLE officials led by Secretary Francis Tolentino met with LinkedIn representatives headed by Philippines Public Sector Head Justin Koh on Monday, 26 October, at the department’s headquarters in Manila.

Tolentino said the meeting followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen government-private sector collaboration in using digital technology and labor market information to better connect jobseekers with employment opportunities.

“I look forward to a deeper collaboration,” Tolentino said after the meeting.

During the meeting, DOLE officials identified several potential areas of cooperation, including improving the department’s digital services, PhilJobNet and e-Trabaho; using market data and workforce analytics; and developing digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills to improve workers’ employability.

Tolentino also expressed interest in LinkedIn’s Economic Graph, which could complement the government’s existing labor market information systems, including the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Labor Force Survey and DOLE’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Employment Information System.

“All of these will not instantly produce results that would answer the challenges we just discussed, but this will provide hope, especially for the youth, that a lot of things can be done,” Tolentino said.