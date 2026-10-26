BI serves 335 foreign student applications in Cebu

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) served 335 foreign student applications during its two-day BI Service Day on 15-16 October at G Mall, Cebu City, benefiting students from seven higher education institutions.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized the importance of bringing immigration services closer to foreign students and educational institutions.

“Government service should be accessible, efficient, and responsive. We want foreign students to focus on their education, not be burdened by unnecessary delays in securing their immigration documents. By bringing our services closer to them, we make compliance more convenient while ensuring that immigration requirements are properly observed,” Viado said.

Led by the Foreign Student Desk (FSD) and Alien Registration Division (ARD), in coordination with the BI Cebu District Office, the activity facilitated the on-site approval of 9(f) student visa applications, including conversions, extensions, and consulate-issued visas, as well as the release of Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Cards (ACR I-Cards) to qualified students.

The participating institutions were Cebu Doctors University, Gullas College of Medicine, Indiana Aerospace, Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, Southwestern University, University of San Carlos, and University of Southern Philippines Foundation, Inc. The students represented 19 nationalities, with Indian nationals comprising the majority.