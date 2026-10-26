₱7,500 kasambahay wage takes effect in CALABARZON

About 201,000 domestic workers covered by new monthly minimum salary

Domestic helpers based in National Capital Region (NCR) get P800 increase in their monthly wage, starting February.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Domestic workers across CALABARZON are entitled to a minimum monthly salary of ₱7,500 beginning Monday, 26 October, following the implementation of Wage Order No. RB-IVA-DW-06.

The new rate represents a ₱750 increase from the previous monthly minimum wage of ₱6,750.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), approximately 201,000 domestic workers in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon are expected to benefit from the adjustment.

The wage order covers live-in and live-out domestic workers, including household helpers, caregivers performing domestic duties, yayas, cooks, gardeners and laundry workers who regularly work in private households.

Family drivers, service providers and individuals performing occasional domestic work are excluded from the wage order.

DOLE said employers must comply with the new minimum wage, with no exemptions allowed under the order.

Household employers are required to pay domestic workers in cash at least once a month, while employers and workers may agree to higher compensation.

Violations of the prescribed minimum wage and Republic Act No. 10361, or the Batas Kasambahay, may result in legal penalties.

The department earlier committed to monitoring implementation of the wage adjustment across the region.