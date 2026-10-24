‘The future is who you are becoming’: Fallen pilot remembered for humility, inspiring words

A man who reached for the sky, inspired many, and left a legacy that will never fade. Rest in peace, 1st Lt. Angeleo Adrian O. Peñaflor. Your wings are ready, and your flight continues forever.

He reached for the sky and made it — only to have his journey end far too soon.

First Lt. Angeleo Adrian O. Peñaflor, a native of Iguig, Cagayan, was among four aviators killed when two SF-260 Marchetti trainer aircraft collided midair at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas, on 23 October.

A consistent top achiever throughout his academic life, Peñaflor graduated from college with high honors and finished No. 1 in his Pilot Training Course.

In a heartfelt Facebook tribute, his grandmother, Amee Peñaflor, expressed immense pride and grief, saying the family had lost its pride.

“You fly high with high honors during your study years till college. In your Pilot Training Course, you top it again as No. 1. Now you even exceeded to fly more higher to our Almighty Father. We're so proud of you with your exemplary achievements but remain humble. We love you so much grandson,” her post reads.

His wife, Bernadette, also poured out her heart in a social media tribute, describing the pilot as her “hero” and “greatest love.”

“When you take away my greatest love, you might as well take my soul with you. No one ever prepares you for losing the person who means the world to you. Thank you for everything, my HERO. Hanggang sa muli — you will forever be my greatest love, my HERO, and a part of my soul.”

Before the accident, Peñaflor returned to his alma mater, Vicente D. Trinidad National High School, where he once served as editor-in-chief of the school paper, as guest speaker for its ninth commencement exercises.

Zyrylle Teodoro, who wrote a feature account of his visit, recounted Peñaflor's message to graduates, centered on what he called the “Three A's”: Ambition, Achievement and Adversity.

He told the graduates that success is never accidental but built on discipline and consistency. Adversity, he said, is not an enemy but a teacher that reveals who we truly are. He also spoke about dreams that do not unfold as planned.

“A closed door is often just a redirection to a different, better path. Never stop chasing your dreams, even if they start to look different than you first imagined. Sometimes, losing what you wanted helps you find what you actually need.”

He reminded the graduates that success is not measured by the medal in one's hand, but by the person one becomes along the way.

“Success is not the shiny medal you hold in your hand. The real success is the person you had to become while you were trying to reach it. The future is not a destination — it is simply who you are becoming, ready at last, to take flight.”

Zen Castro, who attended the ceremony, thanked Peñaflor for being part of the graduates' journey and leaving them with words that would continue to guide them long after they left school.

Fondly known as “Adrian” to family and friends, he had been married for just over a year, his grandmother shared. He was remembered not only as a skilled pilot and top achiever, but also for the kindness and humility that endeared him to those who knew him.

The Philippine Air Force confirmed that three other pilots were killed in the same accident. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.