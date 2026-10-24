Four aviators killed in mid-air collision involving PAF training aircraft

A routine training flight ended in tragedy on the afternoon of 23 October, when two SF-260 Marchetti trainer aircraft collided mid-air, claiming the lives of four aviators at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas.

In an official statement released Saturday, Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian confirmed that the accident occurred at 3:51 p.m. on Friday.

“Immediate response measures were activated upon the occurrence of the incident. Our primary priority remains the safety and welfare of the personnel involved, as well as the individuals within the vicinity of the incident site,” Capinguian said.

“The Philippine Air Force mourns the loss of four pilots in an aviation accident involving two SF-260 aircraft during a training flight at Fernando Air Base,” he added.

Both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with no other casualties reported.

The SF-260 Marchetti is a light trainer aircraft used by the PAF to qualify pilots for more advanced missions.

Among those killed was 1st Lt. Angeleo Adrian Peñaflor, a native of Iguig, Cagayan. News of his death drew an outpouring of grief, with friends and relatives taking to social media to extend their condolences to his family.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the collision. As a precautionary safety measure, the entire SF-260 Marchetti fleet has been temporarily grounded pending the outcome of the probe.

“The PAF honors the service and sacrifice of our fallen aviators and is coordinating with their bereaved families to provide necessary assistance,” Capinguian said. At the families’ request, the public was asked to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Footage of the collision captured by a resident quickly circulated online, prompting expressions of grief and concerns about the country’s defense readiness. Some social media users questioned the loss of two aircraft during a training flight, pointing to the implications for the country’s limited air assets.