Nicole rises from viral hit to Awit Awards glory

What started as a simple love song inspired by a romantic relationship has turned into a life-changing musical journey for 21-year-old singer-songwriter Nicole Brian De Leon, popularly known as nicole.

The young musician recently celebrated a major career milestone after winning Best New Artist at the 39th Awit Awards, held on September 15, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For an artist who once considered giving up on releasing music, the recognition marked an extraordinary turnaround, proving that a single composition can open doors to opportunities beyond one's expectations.

Nicole's breakthrough came through his viral single “Panaginip,” a heartfelt romantic track that captured the attention of millions of listeners and established him as one of the promising young voices in today's Original Pilipino Music (OPM) scene.

Interestingly, the inspiration behind the song came from an expression frequently used by his girlfriend whenever they spent time together.

The words “parang panaginip” became the starting point of a composition that would eventually introduce his music to a much wider audience.

Drawing from the overwhelming happiness of being in love, nicole transformed an ordinary romantic moment into a melody that listeners could connect with through their own experiences.

What makes the story even more remarkable is how quickly the song came together.

According to the young artist, writing the initial composition took only 30 minutes. Within a week, he had completed the lyrics and musical arrangement.

Despite the seemingly effortless creative process, the song carried considerable emotional weight.

At the time, nicole had reportedly reached a point where he was prepared to make one final attempt at pursuing music.

Rather than holding back, he invested his emotions and creativity into “Panaginip,” unaware that the recording would eventually change the direction of his career.

The gamble paid off.

The song became a streaming sensation, accumulating more than 163 million plays on Spotify and reaching the second spot on the platform's weekly Top Songs chart, according to figures shared in his artist profile.

Its popularity also encouraged audiences to explore his other recordings, including “Tulala,” “Gabi,” and the stripped-down version of “Panaginip,” which likewise attracted millions of streams.

Beyond the impressive numbers, nicole's growing appeal can be attributed to his ability to turn intimate experiences into relatable musical stories.

His songwriting typically begins with unfiltered thoughts and emotions, allowing him to express whatever he is experiencing at a particular moment.

He then revisits the material, refining the words and musical elements until the composition becomes something that listeners can interpret through their own relationships and personal memories.

This approach has helped him develop a musical identity centered on sincerity, vulnerability, and storytelling.

While “Panaginip” introduced audiences to the excitement of falling in love, his latest release explores a different emotional experience.

On September 18, just three days after his Awit Awards victory, nicole unveiled “Kalendaryo,” a song that reflects on the lingering memories of a relationship that has already ended.

The composition revisits moments once shared by two people, capturing the bittersweet feeling of remembering happier times while struggling to accept that the relationship is over.

It also explores the difficulty of seeking closure when romantic feelings remain, even after two individuals have gone their separate ways.

For this recording, nicole collaborated with songwriter Red Ridao, who was also involved in writing Cup of Joe's widely popular hit “Multo,” one of the songs that made a significant impact on Philippine music charts in 2025.

Their collaboration adds another chapter to nicole's developing artistry as he continues exploring different dimensions of love, heartbreak, and emotional healing.

With “Kalendaryo,” the young singer-songwriter demonstrates that his musical journey extends beyond the success of a single viral recording.

His recent Best New Artist victory also places him among the emerging Filipino performers receiving recognition from the country's music industry.

The Awit Awards, now in its 39th edition, continues to honor outstanding achievements in Philippine recording and music production, making the recognition particularly meaningful for artists beginning to establish their careers.

For nicole, receiving his first major industry award represents not only an acknowledgment of his achievements but also an encouraging sign that his music has found a place in the hearts of Filipino listeners.

From writing songs based on personal experiences to performing for an expanding audience, the young musician has experienced a remarkable transformation in a relatively short period.

His story also offers inspiration to aspiring artists who continue creating music despite uncertainty, disappointment, and the challenges of breaking into the industry.

After all, “Panaginip” was reportedly supposed to be his final attempt at releasing music. Instead, it became the beginning of a promising new chapter.

As he builds on the momentum of his Awit Awards recognition, nicole continues sharing his music with listeners through digital streaming platforms, while updates about his performances and upcoming projects are available through his official social media account, @nicolemusicph.

With millions of streams, a growing collection of original compositions, and his first major music award, nicole is steadily establishing himself as an artist to watch in the Philippine music scene.

For the young singer-songwriter, what once seemed like an impossible dream has become a reality—and his musical journey is only beginning.