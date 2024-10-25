Arthur Nery fans dismayed as concert pushes thru amid storm

Arthur Nery’s concert will proceed as planned, which infuriated fans, criticizing the management’s inconsideration with the public despite the ongoing severe tropical storm Kristine (international name Trami).

Viva Records on Facebook announced that Arthur Nery will push through with his concert on Friday, 25 October, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The record label expressed that they are sympathizing with the people affected by the tropical storm but also encouraged everyone to “arrive early” for a smooth and stress-free experience, which angered fans further.

Several fans and concertgoers could not contain their dismay and requested Viva to postpone the show.

“Tingin niyo ba makakapag-enjoy mga aattend ng con habang iyong ibang tao hirap na hirap na sa bagyo??? Make it, make sense!!!” a fan said.

Another commenter said not to blame the artist.

“‘Wag kayo magalit kay Arthur Nery, maybe hindi siya ang may final say dito. Sisihin niyo ‘yung Viva.”

Viva Records and Viva Live Inc.’s comment sections have been turned off as of this writing.