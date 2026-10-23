ISABELA — Police officers arrested a 26-year-old kidnap-for-ransom fugitive linked to the abduction of two Chinese nationals in Sta. Maria, Isabela, on 20 October 2026.

The suspect, identified by the alias Jonie, was listed as the sixth most wanted person by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

The Anti-Kidnapping Group Luzon Field Unit, along with the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station (MPS), conducted the operation following a warrant issued by Branch 266 of the Taguig City Regional Trial Court (RTC), which recommended no bail.