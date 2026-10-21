AKG’s No. 6 most wanted nabbed in Isabela over kidnapping, carnapping cases

A 26-year-old man listed as the No. 6 most wanted person of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) was arrested in Santa Maria, Isabela, on the strength of a warrant for kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention, as well as violation of the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The suspect, identified only as alias Jonie, was arrested by joint police operatives on the evening of October 20, 2026, in an operation led by the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station in coordination with the AKG-Luzon Field Unit.

Authorities served a warrant of arrest issued on March 5, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 266 in Taguig City. The warrant carried no recommended bail for the charges against the suspect.

Police information linked the suspect to the alleged abduction of two Chinese nationals identified by the aliases Jinwen and Xiang.

Police Regional Office 2 director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez commended the operating units for their coordination, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

Rodriguez said the operation demonstrated the police force’s commitment to holding criminal suspects accountable and maintaining peace and order in communities.

He added that PRO 2 would continue strengthening manhunt operations against wanted persons, particularly those facing serious criminal charges.