GCash is expanding access to cryptocurrency trading in the Philippines through GCrypto, allowing eligible users to register, transfer digital assets and trade up to 55 cryptocurrencies directly through the finance app.

Powered by the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), GCrypto offers account registration in as fast as 30 seconds, according to GCash, along with zero-fee cash-ins from users' GCash wallets.

The platform also supports cryptocurrency transfers between GCrypto accounts and external digital wallets or exchanges.

GCash said the service aims to simplify processes that have traditionally made cryptocurrency trading difficult for first-time users, including account verification, funding and asset transfers.

Through GCrypto, users can buy, sell and manage supported digital assets around the clock using their mobile devices.

The platform's send-and-receive feature allows users to transfer cryptocurrencies without first converting them into cash.

For instance, Bitcoin holders can transfer their assets from another wallet by generating a receiving address or QR code through GCrypto and using it to initiate a transfer.

Once the transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, the transferred assets become available in the user's GCrypto wallet.

GCash said the platform also eliminates the need for some peer-to-peer transactions by allowing users to fund their trading accounts directly from their GCash balance.

To access the service, users must be at least 18 years old and have fully verified GCash accounts.

Eligible users can select GCrypto under the app's Invest section and complete the registration process.

GCash said the initiative supports its broader efforts to make digital financial services more accessible to Filipinos.