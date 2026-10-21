PUDTOL, Apayao — A barangay councilor was arrested after authorities allegedly discovered more than one gram of shabu during a search warrant operation at his residence in Barangay Mataguisi on Tuesday, 20 October.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Apayao Provincial Office arrested the 42-year-old incumbent barangay official after serving a court-issued search warrant.

Authorities seized two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing approximately 1.0696 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated value of P7,273.28.

The suspect is currently under police custody and is expected to face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA Regional Director Edgar Jubay said the agency would continue pursuing individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug activities, regardless of their position in government or social standing.