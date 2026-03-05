BOC intercepts P756,000 worth of marijuana hidden in parcel at Clark

Around 504 grams of high-grade marijuana, commonly known as “kush,” were discovered hidden inside a parcel declared as a “women’s woven shirt,” authorities reported.

The illegal shipment was intercepted by joint elements of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID).

In a report dated 5 March 2026, the BOC said the seized kush has an estimated value of P756,000.

Authorities said the shipment originated from Canada, arrived in the last week of February 2026, and was bound for Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

The parcel was flagged based on derogatory information provided by PDEA. It was subjected to X-ray scanning and K9 inspection, which led authorities to conduct a full physical examination.

During the inspection, authorities discovered six aluminum foil-wrapped packages containing six transparent plastic pouches filled with dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be high-grade marijuana, weighing approximately 504 grams.

PDEA’s chemical analysis later confirmed that the substance was marijuana, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, as amended.

Authorities said the shipment violated Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113, paragraphs (f), (i), and (l)(3) and (4) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to RA 9165.

The BOC also noted that Clark Port operations have already prevented the entry of more than P22 million worth of narcotics since early 2026, strengthening efforts to safeguard the country’s borders against illicit drug trafficking networks.