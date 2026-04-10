PDEA chief backs medical marijuana, opposes recreational use

“We are favoring the use of marijuana for sa medical purpose, but not for relaxation purpose at saka pag meron yan, we will be strict sa supervision saka regulation,” Nerez said.

He added that the plant contains addictive substances, which necessitate continued prohibition outside regulated medical use.

The statement comes after lawmakers approved six consolidated bills in February seeking to establish the proposed Access to Medical Cannabis Act. The measure aims to provide safe, affordable, and regulated access to marijuana for patients with specific medical needs.

Nerez said the PDEA is currently preparing a position paper on the proposed legislation, which will be submitted to Congress when sessions resume on May 4, 2026.

He added that while the measure is pending, the agency will continue its marijuana eradication campaign, citing its mandate and the need to protect the public from the risks associated with substance abuse.