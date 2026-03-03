Drug den raided in Mabalacat City

A drug den was raided in Barangay Sapang Biabas, resulting in the arrest of three suspects during a buy-bust operation at around 11:36 p.m. on 02 March 2026.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3 said its anti-narcotics team dismantled the drug den and apprehended the operator along with two others.

The operator was identified only by the alias Rolly, 52 years old. The other suspects are Abet, 46, and Kokoy, 23, both males.

Authorities seized seven plastic sachets containing about six grams of suspected shabu valued at P40,800, as well as assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

The operation involved combined teams from PDEA provincial offices in Tarlac and Pampanga and the Mabalacat City Police Station.

Rolly faces non-bailable charges under Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 6 (maintenance of a den, dive, or resort) of Republic Act 9165. Charges under the same law will also be filed against Abet and Kokoy.