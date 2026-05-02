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PDEA, PNP raid drug den

PDEA, PNP raid drug den
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Authorities from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 4A and the Philippine National Police (PNP) raided a drug den in Balayan, Batangas.

Four individuals were arrested during the operation in Barangay Gumamela. The suspects had reportedly been under surveillance for some time with the help of assets.

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They were identified by their aliases as Delmar, 55; Paulo, 30; Ireneo, 58; and Dennis, 42, all residents of the said barangay.

Authorities recovered approximately 15 grams of illegal drugs valued at P81,000 during the raid.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165.

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