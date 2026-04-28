PDEA probes Trillanes’ ‘Sammy Uy’ claims

“It is a known fact that there are many foreign nationals, or let us say Chinese-Filipinos, who have similar names. Some might even use other names as aliases,” Calulut said.

“There are many common names. Even if Senator Trillanes said that it is him, we still have to verify every information stated,” he added.

Calulut said that inquiries into “Sammy Uy” are not new, as the name had earlier been mentioned in drug-related allegations by self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Edgar Matobato.

Despite investigations reportedly beginning in 2022, the PDEA spokesperson said no substantial findings have been established so far.

The “Sammy Uy” referred to by Trillanes during the House Committee on Justice hearing on 22 April was identified as a Davao City businessman with alleged ties to the Duterte family.