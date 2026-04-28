PDEA probes Trillanes’ ‘Sammy Uy’ claims

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said it is looking into the claims made by former Senator Antonio Trillanes regarding alleged funds received by the Duterte family from a Sammy Uy who was described as a drug lord based in Davao City.
PDEA spokesperson Joseph Frederick Calulut said the agency is verifying available information, noting that “Sammy Uy” is a relatively common name.
“It is a known fact that there are many foreign nationals, or let us say Chinese-Filipinos, who have similar names. Some might even use other names as aliases,” Calulut said.
“There are many common names. Even if Senator Trillanes said that it is him, we still have to verify every information stated,” he added.
Calulut said that inquiries into “Sammy Uy” are not new, as the name had earlier been mentioned in drug-related allegations by self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Edgar Matobato.
Despite investigations reportedly beginning in 2022, the PDEA spokesperson said no substantial findings have been established so far.
The “Sammy Uy” referred to by Trillanes during the House Committee on Justice hearing on 22 April was identified as a Davao City businessman with alleged ties to the Duterte family.
Trillanes claimed Uy funneled some P182 million to the Duterte family, allegedly sourced from illegal drug operations.
Following the renewed allegations, former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol came out to defend Uy, saying the businessman was being unfairly dragged into political issues.
Piñol said Uy had supported him in the past when he faced corruption allegations at the Department of Agriculture, but clarified he had no knowledge of the claims raised by Trillanes.
“I cannot make any comment on the alleged financial transactions between Sammy and the Dutertes because I have no knowledge if it really ever happened,” Piñol said.