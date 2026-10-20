Sea travel suspended in Catanduanes as ‘Rosal’ nears

NAGA CITY – The Coast Guard station in Catanduanes has suspended sea travel going to and from the island province on Tuesday, 20 October, in anticipation of Super Typhoon “Rosal” (international name: Champi) as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

NAGA CITY – The Coast Guard station in Catanduanes has suspended sea travel going to and from the island province on Tuesday, 20 October, in anticipation of Super Typhoon “Rosal” (international name: Champi) as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

A sea travel advisory was issued by the Coast Guard Catanduanes after the state weather bureau placed the island’s northeastern towns of Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, and Gigmoto under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

“Pursuant to existing maritime guidelines, all vessel movements originating from, transiting through, or bound for this municipalities are suspended, regardless of vessel type or tonnage, except to seek shelter,” the advisory says.

Catanduanes Gov. Patrick Alain Azanza issued Memorandum No. 236, Series 2026 on Monday, 19 October, ordering all mayors, chairpersons of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (MDRRMC), response agencies, and other government offices to conduct preparations and safety measures to brace for the coming typhoon.