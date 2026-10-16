Virac bishop seeks mining moratorium in Catanduanes

“In unity with the CBCP (Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines), we call for a moratorium on all proposed and ongoing mining activities in Catanduanes that pose serious risks to the environment and public safety, until there is independent assessment, transparent public consultation, and full legal compliance,” the prelate said.

“We cannot support destructive mining that puts human life, the common good, and the integrity of creation at serious and unacceptable risk,” the bishop declared in a pastoral statement.

Virac Bishop Luisito Occiano has urged the government to impose a mining moratorium in Catanduanes and investigate mining-related deaths.

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Once serious harm and violations have been proven, Occiano said the government must suspend or stop mining operations in accordance with the law.

The bishop expressed alarm over a proposed coal mining project covering five hectares on the island province.

Occiano stressed that five hectares may seem small, but “mining damage is not measured by size alone.”

“Mining, if poorly assessed and poorly regulated, can poison water, destroy farmlands, cause erosion, floods and landslides, and ruin habitats,” the bishop warned.

“Its effects do not stop at the line on a map,” he added.

Along with calling for a mining moratorium, Occiano also urged the government to investigate mining-related deaths.

“We call for protection of miners and for decent, sustainable livelihoods for all,” the prelate said.

The bishop acknowledged that poverty pushes people to resort to mining. While the Church does not condemn them for doing so, he said it does not accept mining, whether legal or illegal, that endangers people's lives and dignity.

“Human life must never be the price of profit,” Occiano stressed.

The prelate also urged mining proponents to prioritize the common good, respect community rights, and recognize the limits of the island province.

“Catanduanes is small on the map, but precious to God,” Occiano said.

“Our mountains, rivers, forests, farms and seas are not commodities to exploit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bishop urged the public to remain vigilant, informed, and united.

“Seek truth peacefully and report abuses properly,” the prelate said.