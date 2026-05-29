Ombudsman suspends Catanduanes vice governor, 11 board members over QRF controversy

According to Azanza, Fernandez and the provincial board members approved the distribution of P26 million in cash assistance from the QRF, a move he claimed was not authorized under DBM-DILG-NDRRMC Joint Circular No. 2013-1, which sets the guidelines for the use of disaster response funds by local government units.

The governor said the alleged misuse of funds delayed assistance to about 39,000 families affected by Super Typhoon Uwan in November 2025.

Aside from the fund controversy, Azanza also alleged that the respondents passed a resolution declaring him persona non grata and undertook actions that delayed the implementation of budget appropriations under the 2026 budget.

In its order, the Ombudsman said it found “strong evidence” indicating that the allegations warranted further investigation and that the continued stay of the respondents in office could prejudice the proceedings.

The anti-graft body said the preventive suspension was necessary to preserve documents and evidence related to the case and to prevent the possible commission of further irregularities while the investigation is ongoing.