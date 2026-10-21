NAGA CITY – Sea travel in five of Bicol’s six provinces were temporarily suspended by the Coast Guard on Wednesday, 21 October, after the state weather bureau issued a gale warning over areas that are affected by Super Typhoon “Rosal” (international name: Champi).

INFO CAMPAIGN. The Coast Guard in Catanduanes sent out its personnel Wednesday, 21 October, to inform fisher-folk against sailing out and fishing due to the effects of Super Typhoon 'Rosal' (CHAMPI) which has prompted the state weather bureau to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the island province's northeastern towns.

NAGA CITY – Sea travel in five of Bicol’s six provinces were temporarily suspended by the Coast Guard on Wednesday, 21 October, after the state weather bureau issued a gale warning over areas that are affected by Super Typhoon “Rosal” (international name: Champi).

The Coast Guard stations in Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes issued separate sea travel advisories, warning sea vessel masters, owners, and operators and shipping agents against sailing.

The sea travel suspensions in Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte only cover sea vessels or watercrafts with 250 gross tonnage and below plying the Eastern seaboard of the provinces. The sea travel suspension in Catanduanes has been in effect since Tuesday, 20 October, and covers all vessels, regardless of type or tonnage.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued Gale Warning No. 2 over Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte while Catanduanes, particularly its northeastern towns of Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, and Gigmoto, remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.