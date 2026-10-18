Elderly woman, four others injured in Taytay road accident

A 65-year-old woman died while four others were injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into a group of residents chatting outside a house in Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal on Saturday morning, 17 October.

Based on the police investigation, the 71-year-old driver and his two passengers were on their way home to Antipolo City from Tikling when the vehicle allegedly lost its brake.

The incident was captured on CCTV [closed-circuit television] cameras around 8:37 a.m. The deceased elderly woman saw the speeding SUV approaching but was unable to run from where she was sitting. The vehicle also hit a 48-year-old woman who was just passing by the area.

The video also showed other residents scattering as the SUV that crashed into them repeatedly moved backward and forward after the collision.

The elderly victim was brought to the Rizal Provincial Hospital, but because there was no CT scan available there, she was transferred to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City, where she was declared dead on arrival due to a severe head injury.

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was hit was safe from minor eyelid wounds and scratches, while the driver and his two passengers–aged 36 and 12–also sustained minor injuries.