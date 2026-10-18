LTFRB grants provisional permits to 638 TNVS drivers

A total of 638 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) partners with “tempo” status have been issued notices of hearing and provisional authorities (PAs) as part of the regularization program of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the agency reported Sunday.

The application period for the regularization of TNVS partners under tempo status began on October 8 and will run for 30 calendar days.

The latest LTFRB data showed that 9,036 applications had been received, with 638 applicants already issued notices of hearing and PAs.

“We are on the right track of the regularization process. We encourage all applicants to complete the requirements stated in their account,” LTFRB Acting Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said.

“We appeal to the remaining TNVS partners with tempo status to apply as soon as possible. Let us avoid the ‘I’ll do it later’ habit so that your applications can be processed immediately, and, at the same time, you can enjoy the benefits of being regular TNVS partners,” he added.

Pua clarified, however, that the 30-day period applies only to the submission of applications. Applicants who submit their applications within the 30-calendar-day period beginning October 8 will have to wait for the issuance of their notices of hearing and PAs.

According to the LTFRB, “tempo” is a practice in the transport sector, particularly in the TNVS industry, in which transport network companies (TNCs) onboard TNVS units onto their digital platforms even though the units have yet to obtain the required authority from the agency.

The regularization program aims to assist thousands of TNVS drivers who relied in good faith on their onboarding by TNCs and incurred substantial financial commitments in the process.

Pua stressed that, under the agency’s memorandum circular, tempo is a policy recognized by both the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the LTFRB.

The policy is intended to ensure that no driver or operator is left behind by a regulatory intervention arising from another party’s fault. Denying them the opportunity to regularize their operations would cause undue hardship and disrupt the continuity of adequate transport services.

Pua urged TNVS partners with tempo status to take advantage of the national government’s regularization program. He also called on TNCs not to deactivate their tempo partners while the government takes measures to protect their jobs.

“The reason why we are taking this measure of regularizing these tempo TNVS partners is to ensure that they will not lose their job and source of income for their families as we note that majority of them, if not all, are breadwinners,” the acting chairman said.