SPD seizes P4-M shabu in one-day drug ops

The Southern Police District (SPD) seized more than P4 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested eight drug personalities in a series of anti-illegal drug operations conducted within a 24-hour period from Saturday and Sunday, 17-18 October.

In eight separate operations across the district, SPD operating units confiscated a total of 596.79 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated ztandard drug price of P4,058,400.

The operations resulted in the arrest of eight individuals, including one classified as a high-value individual and seven street-level individuals. The arrested individuals are now in police custody and will face appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The one-day accomplishment reflects SPD’s intensified and intelligence-driven campaign against illegal drugs, with operating units conducting focused operations against individuals involved in illegal drug activities across the district’s area of responsibility.

SPD chief Police Brigadier General Rodel Pastor said the results demonstrate the importance of sustained intelligence gathering, coordinated police operations, and consistent enforcement against illegal drugs.

“We will continue to strengthen our intelligence-driven operations and pursue those involved in the illegal drug trade. Our objective is clear: disrupt the distribution of illegal drugs, hold offenders accountable, and keep our communities safe,” Pastor said.